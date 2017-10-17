Oklahoma woman wanted for first-degree murder after fight over PlayStation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a woman suspected of murder.

It was early Saturday morning police rushed to the Will Rogers Courts housing complex near southwest 15th and Penn on reports of a shooting. Police are now searching for 22-year-old Sasha Hamilton.

"A warrant has been issued for her arrest for first-degree murder and shooting with the intent to kill," said Officer Megan Morgan.

Police tell us Hamilton goes by the nickname "Boss."

"She is to be considered armed, dangerous," Morgan said.

An arrest affidavit shows a fight started over a PlayStation game system Saturday. The fight turned violent between Hamilton and the victims.

Police said Hamilton pulled a gun, shooting Eugene Johnson and Jennifer Galindo, leaving both in critical condition.

"Officers arrived and located two shooting victims at that resident. They were both transported to a local hospital," Morgan said.

The case then turned into a murder investigation after Johnson died at the hospital.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the apartment complex. The witnesses identified Hamilton as the shooter. They said she ran from the scene before officers arrived.

However, police believe Hamilton possibly changed her appearance.

"The information that I have is that Sasha Hamilton has shaved her head. She's not currently wearing glasses. She also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that is of some lips," Morgan said.

Morgan said the investigation is still ongoing.

"Hopefully, we can get this dangerous person off the streets," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

35.467560 -97.516428