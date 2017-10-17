Police searching for Oklahoma City woman accused in double shooting that left one dead, another in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for an Oklahoma City woman who is accused in a double shooting that left one person dead and another person in critical condition.

Around 2:41 a.m. Saturday police were called to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Pettee Ave.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims at the home.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as 23-year-old Eugene Johnson, later succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

The other victim, identified as 23-year-old Jennifer Wikes, remains in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses at the scene, officers learned that a fight broke out between the two victims and the suspect, 22-year-old Sasha Hamilton the night of the shooting.

Witnesses said Hamilton shot both of the victims during the altercation and then fled the scene.

Police have since issued a warrant for Hamilton’s arrest.

She is wanted for first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Police say Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.