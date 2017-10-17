× Second man arrested after altercation turned deadly inside N.E. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested another man in connection to an altercation that left one man dead inside a northeast Oklahoma City home.

Just before 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22nd, officials say 28-year-old Joshua Williams, 27-year-old Kendal Richardson, and 27-year-old Brandon Johnson were inside of a home in the 1600 block of N.E. 20th when an altercation occurred .

At some point, Williams was shot to death.

Richardson was arrested shortly after Williams death.

He is facing charges for felony murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

On Monday, police also arrested Johnson in connection to the murder.

He is facing charges for murder and trafficking illegal drugs.