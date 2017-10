× Sooners and Cowboys Make AP Mid-Season All-America Teams

The Associated Press released its mid-season college football All-America team on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma has some solid representation.

Four Oklahoma players and two Oklahoma State players are on the two teams.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are all on the first team, along with OSU wide receiver James Washington.

OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is a second team member, along with Sooners tight end Mark Andrews.

The teams were voted on by a 16-member panel that all votes for the weekly AP top 25.

Here is a complete list of the mid-season All-America teams:

AP midseason All-America team chosen by a panel of 16 Top 25 poll voters (through games of Oct. 14):

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; David Sills V, junior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player — Dante Pettis, junior, Washington.

Kicker — Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

DEFENSE

Ends — Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Hercules Mata’Afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers — Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Levi Wallace, senior, Alabama.

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter — Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.

Running backs — Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State; Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin.

Tackles — Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards — Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center — Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.

Tight end— Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

Receivers — Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State; Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse.

All-purpose player — Nyheim Hines, junior, North Carolina State.

Kicker — Emilio Nadelman, senior, South Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends — Christian Rector, sophomore, Southern California; Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois.

Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Da’Ron Payne, junior, Alabama.

Linebackers — Dorian O’Daniel, senior, Clemson; Josh Allen, junior, Kentucky; Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia.

Cornerbacks — Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.

Punter — Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.

Voters: Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Pat Caputo, The Oakland Press; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News; Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun; Dave Foster, Fox 17 WZTV; Scott Hamilton, WCOG-AM; Eric Hansen, The South Bend Tribune; Brian Howell, Buffzone.com; Rob Long, WJZ-FM The Fan; Tony Parks, 1280 AM/97.5 FM KZNS; Soren Petro, 810 WHB; Keith Sargeant, NJ.com/Star Ledger.