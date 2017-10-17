× Thunder Sign P.J. Dozier, Who Will Wear Durant’s Old Number

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found a replacement for Kevin Durant, sort of.

P.J. Dozier was signed by the Thunder on Tuesday to a two-way contract, and will wear #35, Durant’s uniform number for OKC.

Dozier told the media he chose #35 because his cousin, the late Reggie Lewis, wore it when he was with the Boston Celtics.

Dozier is one of two players on the Thunder roster who have signed a two-way contract, which means he can go back and forth between the Thunder and their developmental team, the OKC Blue.

Two-way contract players can spend a maximum of 45 days on the the NBA team’s roster.

Daniel Hamilton signed a two-way contract with OKC in August.

Dozier was in training camp with the Dallas Mavericks until being cut last weekend.

Dozier is a rookie from South Carolina, who helped the Gamecocks to the Final Four last season.