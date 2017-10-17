Two Oklahoma teens in custody after allegedly throwing rocks onto cars from bridge

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly throwing rocks onto cars from a bridge, evening hitting a deputy’s vehicle at one point.

Last week, officials said a Pottawatomie County deputy was lucky to be alive after a rock smashed into his windshield — a rock thrown from someone standing a highway bridge above traffic.

“Just the shock factor of something coming off and hitting you in the middle of the night in the windshield. Very dangerous,” said Undersheriff J.T. Palmer. “This could have resulted in death very easily.”

It happened as the deputy was traveling east on Highway 9 and going under U.S. 177 while heading to a call.

Investigators said the rock was stopped from going through the windshield by the tint on the glass, but a crater about the size of a softball was left behind.

Some glass also fell into the car and deputies said, if the rock had struck the driver’s side of the windshield, the deputy could have been blinded by the shards of glass.

The sheriff’s office also said the deputy could have lost control and crashed. But, fortunately, he was able to pull over safely and was not injured.