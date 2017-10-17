“You stay there forever,” Two sisters leaping through life alone want to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sisters Honesty and Lily are creative and talented! Older sister Honesty loves to sing and play the saxophone while Lily loves to dance.

"Honesty used to play the violin and now she plays the saxophone,” Lily said.

10-year-old Honesty started playing the instrument a month ago and practices 20 minutes a day.

Lily is inquisitive. A fearless eight-year-old who also takes part in cheerleading at school.

"Are you proud to be a Lion? Yes we are,” Lily and Honest cheer.

And these two siblings are cheering each other on when they have no one else to count on.

It's easy to see that these girls are close. They've never lived apart in the four years they've been under DHS custody, and part of their bond is teasing one another.

"I pluck, Lily. I pluck,” Honesty said.

"And then you go 'pffffffff' on the saxophone,” Lily responded.

"But at least I know how to play two songs now," replied Honesty.

Honesty wants to be a music teacher when she grows up.

Lily would like to be a police officer.

"Because you get to save the world," she said.

But before that, these sisters need saving of their own by a family who will love them unconditionally.

"So I can stop moving. I hate moving,” Honesty said.

"You stay there forever,” Lily said.

Until then, they're leaping through life's journey together -- hoping to find "a place to call home."

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.