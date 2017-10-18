4 Seniors: Leading a healthy life

OKLAHOMA CITY – Without the proper resources, caring for an elderly family member can be difficult. And for seniors taking on that same task, the job can be even more daunting.

Local non-profit Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative works to educate others about care-giving and how to lead a healthy life.

Tonya Rideuax, the organization’s caregiver program director, stopped by to tell us more about the organization.

OHAI enhances health and quality of life for older Oklahomans. Because health is multi-faceted, OHAI uses a three-prong approach to improve the wellness of seniors:

Increase access to and quality of interdisciplinary geriatric healthcare Provide excellence in health education to healthcare professionals, students of the healthcare and social service disciplines, older adults and their families, and the community at large Optimize health and aging policy. OHAI created a statewide senior health network by establishing centers of healthy aging in five regions across the state. Centers provide both clinical care and health education throughout their respective regions

Centers of Healthy Aging – located in five regions across the state – The centers work in collaboration with local service clinics, while providing health education throughout their respective regions.

Each center offers educational programs geared towards seniors, caregivers and those providing healthcare services to seniors. Programs include topics ranging from healthy aging to assisting individuals living with chronic diseases.

In addition to regular programming, education specialists are available to present on a wide range of topics in your communities. We are advocates and partners for your well-being.

And there’s a fundraiser coming up!

It’s November 16 at the Bank of America Gallery in Leadership Square.

They will be auctioning off art that has been created by Oklahoma seniors.

Tickets will be available online or at the door.

Click here to learn more about the assisted living devices and the programs offered.