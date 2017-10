Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will be seeking its seventh straight win in Manhattan when the Sooners face Kansas State this Saturday at 3:00.

That string started with Bob Stoops as OU head coach.

Stoops is now gone, and it's Lincoln Riley's turn to face the Wildcats.

Riley is the youngest coach in major college football at 34, and he'll be facing a K-State team coached by Bill Snyder, the oldest coach at age 78.

Nikki Kay reports from Norman.