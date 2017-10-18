Big announcements at Samsung Developer Conference

Posted 5:51 pm, October 18, 2017, by

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. –  During the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017 on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics shared their vision for a more connected world with widely accessible and open Internet of Things (IoT) platform.  They also announced they will unite their IoT services under SmartThings, the next generation Bixby – Bixby 2.0 with a software development kit (SDK) – and their advancements in augmented reality (AR).

DJ Koh, The President of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics, said, “At Samsung, we’re constantly innovating in order to deliver smarter, connected experiences for our consumers. Now we’re taking a big step forward with our open IoT platform, intelligent ecosystem and AR capabilities.  Through an extensive open collaboration with our business partners and developers, we are unlocking a gateway to an expanded ecosystem of interconnected and intelligent services that will simplify and enrich everyday life for our consumers.”

The company also demonstrated Project Ambience.  This is a small dongle or chip that is applied into a wide variety of objects that connect and create a universal Bixby experience.

Samsung is creating what they call SmartThings Cloud which will combine all of their IoT services – SmartThings, Samsung Connect, and ARTIK – that will provide a single, powerful cloud-based hub.  They hope this will provide the infrastructure for a connected consumer experience.

The new Bixby 2.0 will be integrated into a variety of devices including Samsung Smart TV and Family Hub refrigerator.

Bixby, which was introduced this year on the new Galaxy S8, is a virtual assistant accessible on Samsung phones.  The update will have an enhanced natural language abilities that will better recognize individual users.

Bixby SDK will only be available to select developers and through private beta programs with general availability coming soon.

For more information about the Samsung Developer Conference, visit their website or follow them on Twitter.