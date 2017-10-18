Big announcements at Samsung Developer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. – During the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017 on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics shared their vision for a more connected world with widely accessible and open Internet of Things (IoT) platform. They also announced they will unite their IoT services under SmartThings, the next generation Bixby – Bixby 2.0 with a software development kit (SDK) – and their advancements in augmented reality (AR).

#SmartThings was just announced by DJ Koh at #SDC2017 as the unified ecosystem for connected thinking. pic.twitter.com/YwVVS1smH7 — Martin Kathriner (@martinkathriner) October 18, 2017

DJ Koh, The President of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics, said, “At Samsung, we’re constantly innovating in order to deliver smarter, connected experiences for our consumers. Now we’re taking a big step forward with our open IoT platform, intelligent ecosystem and AR capabilities. Through an extensive open collaboration with our business partners and developers, we are unlocking a gateway to an expanded ecosystem of interconnected and intelligent services that will simplify and enrich everyday life for our consumers.”

#ProjectAmbience a dongle that can make any product smart by adding wifi and a microphone and #Bixby pic.twitter.com/0xwtxRpWNv — carolina milanesi (@caro_milanesi) October 18, 2017

The company also demonstrated Project Ambience. This is a small dongle or chip that is applied into a wide variety of objects that connect and create a universal Bixby experience.

Samsung is creating what they call SmartThings Cloud which will combine all of their IoT services – SmartThings, Samsung Connect, and ARTIK – that will provide a single, powerful cloud-based hub. They hope this will provide the infrastructure for a connected consumer experience.

Samsung putting lots of emphasis on phone-based AR as the next reality. Bixby vision can identify objects, text, & people. #sdc2017 pic.twitter.com/4qzYHOwkfi — Kent Bye VoicesOfVR (@kentbye) October 18, 2017

The new Bixby 2.0 will be integrated into a variety of devices including Samsung Smart TV and Family Hub refrigerator.

Bixby voice controls are now live on Samsung’s Family Hub smart fridges. Here’s a little taste: pic.twitter.com/6yCDB0S3nv — Ry Crist (@rycrist) October 18, 2017

Bixby, which was introduced this year on the new Galaxy S8, is a virtual assistant accessible on Samsung phones. The update will have an enhanced natural language abilities that will better recognize individual users.

Bixby SDK will only be available to select developers and through private beta programs with general availability coming soon.

