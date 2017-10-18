× Burglary suspect arrested after holding his dad at gunpoint in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Early Tuesday morning, a couple woke up to find a strange car in their driveway after a burglary suspect led police on a short chase – which ended at their home.

It started at an apartment complex near N.W. 56th and N. May.

A man told police his son and another man broke into his apartment – and his son held a gun to his head.

The suspects were still in the area when police arrived, which led to a short chase.

The chase ended when the suspects pulled into the drive of the home in the 5600 block of Ross.

One of the suspects got out quickly and ran from police. He even tried to climb a fence before officers caught up to him.

Imani Hearst and Freddie Jackson were arrested.

Both are facing several charges, including burglary and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.