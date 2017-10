Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team is contending for a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

There are many reasons why, but one you might not know about is the quality of sleep the players are getting.

OSU is using a high tech sleep system from Rise Science that allows players to get more rest, better rest, and function better in practice and games.

NBC's Kerry Sanders visited Stillwater to learn about it.