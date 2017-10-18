Criterion cracking down on security

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Those attending the Lil Uzi Vert concert Friday at the Criterion will be met with heightened security measures at the door. The Criterion tweeted a statement Wednesday saying that “due to the recent tragedy in the music world – referring to the Las Vegas shooting – the Criterion will be wanding all individuals and conducting searches on all purses.”

Due to the recent tragedy in the music world, The Criterion will be wanding all individuals and conducting searches on all purses. (more) pic.twitter.com/QFZLxYVQql — The Criterion (@CriterionOKC) October 18, 2017

Several people shared their appreciation for the new measures.

Upcoming events at the Criterion include Lil Uzi Vert, Turnpike Troubadours, Conor Oberst, Chase Rice, Kid Cudim and Kari Jobe.