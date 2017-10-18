× Department of Mental Health to eliminate state-funded outpatient services if budget deal not reached

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services had a dire warning Wednesday afternoon – drastic cuts are coming if a budget deal is not reached.

The agency said they would be forced to eliminate all state-funded outpatient services statewide.

The plans would be initiated in November and fully implemented during December and January.

They estimate 189,000 Oklahomans currently receiving outpatient services would be affected and more than 8,500 people could lose their jobs.

Many different entities, including law enforcement and chambers of commerce, made a public plea at the press conference to lawmakers to put politics aside and get a budget that funds core agencies.