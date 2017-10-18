Edmond teenager accused of murdering stepmother due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A teenager accused of murdering his stepmother is due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Joshua Bryant, 17, arrested in April after his stepmother 54-year-old Katherine Bryant was found dead inside a garage in Edmond. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found her in the garages with injuries consistent with homicide.

When questioned by police, Bryant reportedly told investigators he hit his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious. He then admitted to dragging her to the garage and shooting her in the head with a rifle.

In April, Bryant was held on a complaint of first degree murder. He is expected to be charged as an adult.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.