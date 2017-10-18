Family looking for answers after beloved German Shepherd is shot and killed

Warning: Some viewers may find this video to be disturbing.

WAYNE, Okla. - A pet German Shepherd who was shot and killed has its owners desperate for answers, and fearing for their other dog's life.

Badger, the 2-year-old shepherd, was found shot dead early Tuesday morning just a few feet away from his home.

The owner's sister, Sandy Gaches, said she suspected something was wrong that morning when she arrived.

"They usually meet me at the car," she said of the two shepherds. "This morning, they weren't there."

They discovered blood on the porch and searched the property, and it didn't take long to find the dead loved-one.

"Just isn't right," she said. "Just isn't right."

Deputies with the McClain County Sheriff's Office said reports of killed pets and farm animals aren't unusual in the area.

"Sometimes it's a random act of people just out doing bad things," said Deputy Brandon Wheeler. "And we try to follow up and figure out if it's something else, or if that's the case."

Now, they're investigating any leads they can find from neighbors in the rural area.

"They know the people who were supposed to be in that area, and if somebody was out in that area overnight and seeing someone who didn't fit that area, that's the kind of information we're trying to get," Wheeler said.

Family members are desperate to find the killer.

"Someone did this on purpose, and whoever did it is pretty low," Gaches said.

If anyone has any information on the animal cruelty case, they are asked to contact investigators at the McClain County Sheriff's Office at (405) 527-2141.