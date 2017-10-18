Healthier alternatives for fall favorites

Fall has arrived, along with our annual seasonal cravings!

Favorites like pumpkin spiced lattes and baked goods can be loaded with sugar and extra calories.

Health coach Somer Carey from Profile by Sandford in Edmond stopped by with a few healthy alternatives to those sweet treats!

Skinny Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Serves 1

8 oz. unsweetened almond milk (warm or cold)

1 packet (2 tsp.) of instant coffee or espresso

2 TB. pure pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Directions: Mix all of the ingredients together with a spoon. The warmer the milk is, the easier and better it is to stir. You can substitute dairy milk for the unsweetened almond milk. But almond milk is lower in calories and carbohydrates

Profile Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Serves 1

1 pkg Profile Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal or your favorite oatmeal flavor

2 T. 100% Pumpkin puree

Pumpkin Pie spices to taste

5 oz. plus 1 Tablespoons of water

Combine ingredients and microwave according to package directions

Profile Pumpkin Cheesecake

Serves 1

1 pkg. Profile Cheesecake

2 Tablespoon 100% Pumpkin puree from a can, not Pumpkin Pie filling

Pumpkin Pie Spice to taste (or a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger)

2 ounces cold water

In a small bowl combine cheesecake mix, pumpkin, spices, and water, stir together to combine.

Refrigerate for 5 minutes​