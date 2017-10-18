Healthier alternatives for fall favorites

Fall has arrived, along with our annual seasonal cravings!
Favorites like pumpkin spiced lattes and baked goods can be loaded with sugar and extra calories.
Health coach Somer Carey from Profile by Sandford in Edmond stopped by with a few healthy alternatives to those sweet treats!
Skinny Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe
Serves 1
8 oz. unsweetened almond milk (warm or cold)
1 packet (2 tsp.) of instant coffee or espresso
2 TB. pure pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Directions: Mix all of the ingredients together with a spoon. The warmer the milk is, the easier and better it is to stir. You can substitute dairy milk for the unsweetened almond milk. But almond milk is lower in calories and carbohydrates
Profile Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal
Serves 1
1 pkg Profile Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal or your favorite oatmeal flavor
2 T. 100% Pumpkin puree
Pumpkin Pie spices to taste
5 oz. plus 1 Tablespoons of water
Combine ingredients and microwave according to package directions
Profile Pumpkin Cheesecake
Serves 1
1 pkg. Profile Cheesecake
2 Tablespoon 100% Pumpkin puree from a can, not Pumpkin Pie filling
Pumpkin Pie Spice to taste (or a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger)
2 ounces cold water
In a small bowl combine cheesecake mix, pumpkin, spices, and water, stir together to combine.
Refrigerate for 5 minutes