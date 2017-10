MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An elderly man has died after his mobile home in Midwest City caught fire, officials said.

Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to extinguish a mobile home fire at the Edgewood RV Community in the 8700 block of S.E. 29th.

While clearing the home, firefighters found a man’s body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been officially identified at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.