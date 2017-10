Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's been on their game for the last decade and a half when they visit Manhattan.

The Sooners have won six in a row at Kansas State, and will go for seven this Saturday at 3:00 pm.

OU's last win came in 2015, a week after losing to Texas.

The Sooners were dominant that day, routing K-State 55-0.

It started OU's string of 17 straight Big 12 wins.