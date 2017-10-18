Military mom desperate to get to her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Mary Walker will do and pay just about anything to get to her son.

She said, “I will pay for the rest of my days, every last dime I got to be able to be there and see my son come home from doing the unselfish thing for this country, protecting people he don't even know.”

Mary's son is a life-long military man, a retired member of the 82nd airborne and national guard.

The 9/11 attacks happened and he joined the Air Force.

“26 years later he's where he is now, protecting his country, his family, his home, his babies,” Mary said.

He’s wrapping up an eight month deployment in Afghanistan and Mary wants to be there he returns in Omaha, Nebraska.

She recently learned her son's homecoming would be delayed by a week.

Mary purchased the American Airlines ticket through online travel agent, Travelocity.

Instead of trying to change the flight through Travelocity, she and her cousin turned to the airline for help.

Cousin Mary King says she was told they couldn’t move her date without charging them for a whole other ticket.

Desperate to see her son, Mary coughed up an extra $500 for a second ticket, again through Travelocity.

Her cousin said, “She's got two round trip tickets and she's one traveler.”

Here’s the problem.

Mary didn't purchase her airfare through American Airlines.

She used an online travel agency, so she should have gone to them for help, rather than the airline.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

When you use an online travel agency it can make it more difficult to change your flight reservation because you’re dealing with a middle man.

We got busy alerting Travelocity and American Airlines about Mary's quandary.

A Travelocity spokesperson tells us in general they are constrained by the rules that the airline has on the class of ticket that was purchased, but are digging into the background of the issue and connecting with the airline to try to come up with a fair solution.

An American Airlines spokesperson also telling the In Your Corner team they are committed to helping this military mom resolve the matter and get to her son.

We're confident this one will get sorted out soon. We'll keep you posted.

If you need to change or cancel your flight, some third party travel agencies will add a charge of their own on top the fee you pay the airline.

Take your time and really educate yourself before pulling the trigger on your travel arrangements.