Norman family searches for WWII Navy peacoat that was accidentally donated

NORMAN, Okla. - It was a chilly Monday morning, and Richard Wyatt went to grab his grandfather's WWII Navy peacoat from the closet - but it was gone.

Wyatt's wife was doing some spring cleaning and accidentally donated the coat and other items to a local thrift store.

Once they realized the coat was missing, they called My Sister's Closet - the thrift store where the coat was dropped off at - but it wasn't there either.

Now, Wyatt is asking for help locating the peacoat.

The chevron patch on the coat's sleeve is a bullion patch, which means the eagle and rate are made of fine wire.

The coat has been in the Wyatt family for 74 years.

The family is offering a $250 reward for the coat's return.