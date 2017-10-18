Thunder fans get sneak peek of what’s new in the Peak this season 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There is a lot of buzz about the new Thunder season.

And, it won't take long for fans to notice the improvements around Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will take fans on a walk down memory lane - 10 years of Thunder basketball.

“Autographed balls, uniforms, Western Conference trophy from 2012," said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brian Byrnes.

The stores around the arena are being stocked with some 200 new items: shirts, jerseys and head gear.

“Sick hats. That's the way to term this, right?" Byrnes said.

And, they are exclusive to the Thunder Shops inside the Peake.

Guests will also notice a new recognition board, featuring the names of loyal season ticket holders, and an interactive digital board to make new memories.

For fans with sensory challenges, the 'Quiet Zone' was added this season. It’s perfect for small children or people living with autism and PTSD.

“If you get overwhelmed for whatever reason, you can step in here, calm yourself, center yourself, and then go back out and enjoy the game,” said KultureCity Founder Dr. Julian Maha.

And, bring your appetite! There are lots of new menu items, including chicken fried cheese burgers and a special dessert.

“Carmelo Sundae, easy! Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel and a salted caramel cookie. I'm thinking we might add a marshmallow as well," said Executive Chef Ryan Craig.

Thunder fans will also find a commemorative T-shirt in their seats on opening night.

And, 'America’s Got Talent' winner Darci Lynne will be performing at halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Thunder and Knicks.