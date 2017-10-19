Arkansas teens honored for car seat monitoring device

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansas teenagers have received an Arkansas Children’s Foundation honor for inventing a device that aims to prevent hot car deaths.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 13-year-old Tyler Duke and 14-year-old Mason Covington were inspired by their robotics teacher at Beebe Junior High School to invent a product that can attach to any car seat. They analyzed national statistics and found about 40 children die each year from vehicular heatstroke.

Tyler and Mason were awarded the Betty A. Lowe, MD Award for inventing the Baby Saver 2000. It registers the weight of a child in a car seat through a pressure sensor and also monitors the inside temperature of a vehicle.

The teens also received a $10,000 check to take their product to the market.