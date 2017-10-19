Audit reveals misappropriation of public funds in Hartshorne totaling more than $1.7 million 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSHORNE, Okla. - A 63-page audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector found more than $1.7 million in cash utility payments submitted by residents never made it to the bank.

The audit says from July 2009 to July 2016, former city treasurer Shirley Day did not deposit the money into the city's bank account. Day, who worked for the city for 36 years, resigned in September 2016.

The audit also details how other city employees misused public funds and investigators say there could be more involved.

Former City Clerk Dawn Dunkin used the city’s credit card to purchase more than $80,000 of materials and goods for personal use between July 2011 and July 2016. Dunkin resigned in August of last year after working for the city for more than 22 years.

Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones said this is "likely the largest misappropriation of public funds ever identified in an audit conducted by the Oklahoma State Auditor's Office."

HartshorneCitizenPetitionAudit