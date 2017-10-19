× Big 12 Releases Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll

The Big 12 Conference released its preason men’s basketball coaches poll on Thursday, and Kansas is the pick to once again win the league.

The Jayhawks have won 13 straight Big 12 regular season championships and for the sixth straight season are the pick to win the conference crown.

Oklahoma is picked to finish sixth and Oklahoma State 10th.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2017-18 Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Kansas (9)* 81 2. West Virginia (1) 71 3. TCU 64 4. Texas 49 5. Baylor 47 6. Oklahoma 43 7. Texas Tech 36 8. Kansas State 27 9. Iowa State 22 10. Oklahoma State 10

* – Unanimous Selection

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.