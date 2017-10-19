× “Big 3” Lead the Way as Thunder Roll in Season Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s “big three” of Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook led the way in the season opener as OKC beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

George scored a team high 28 points, 13 coming in the first quarter, and hit six 3-pointers.

Anthony made the first basket of the season on a 3-pointer and ended up with 22 points.

Westbrook picked up right where he left off last season, with his 80th career triple double, scoring 21 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 16 assists.

The Thunder took the lead in the second quarter and never trailed after that, building the lead to as many as 22 points.

OKC used a 13-2 run in the first quarter to build an 8-point lead.

After the Knicks responded with a 13-4 run to take the lead by three, OKC closed the first half on a 20-6 run and led 53-42 at halftime.

The game was never in doubt in the second half, with only Patrick Patterson and Josh Huestis not scoring among Thunder players who played in the game.

The Thunder hit 11 3-pointers, but made just 29 percent from beyond the arc.

OKC plays their first road game of the season Saturday night at 8:00 pm at Utah.