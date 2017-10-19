Big weather changes are on the way

Big changes are on the way and severe weather is likely late Saturday.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 70s with increasing clouds and moisture.

Keep your umbrella handy Friday with isolated showers or areas of drizzle.

Saturday will be warm and windy in the upper 70s before a powerful front moves across our state.

Storms will begin Saturday afternoon in northwestern Oklahoma and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The best change for rain will be Saturday night through early Sunday with the front.

Cooler air will follow with highs Sunday in the 60s.

Beautiful fall weather will continue the rest of next week.