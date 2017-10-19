× “It’s a crime problem,” AG Sessions talks criminal justice reform in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at Rose State in Midwest City on Thursday.

Sessions was the keynote speaker at a Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association meeting.

He defended his agency’s civil asset forfeiture program, denounced the rising number of homicides and opioid deaths nationwide and voiced his concerns over efforts to reduce federal sentences.

“The problem we face today is not a sentencing problem, it’s a crime problem. If we want to bring down our prison population, we need to bring down crime,” Sessions said.