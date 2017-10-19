× Oklahoma man sentenced to life without parole in shooting death of Bethel Acres man

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A Pottawatomie County man was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Bethel Acres man.

In September of 2015, officers were called to a home near Hwy 102 and Hardesty Rd. after learning about a man attacking a woman.

Daisy Holder told KFOR that she was attacked by John Joseph Quinter, Jr.

“Oh my gosh, it hurts pretty bad. From the neck up, I couldn’t believe when I saw myself,” Holder said in 2015. “He came up behind me and he strangled me, and that’s when I blacked out and ended up in the hospital.”

After an eight-hour standoff, officers forced Quinter out of the home and took him into custody for the attack.

However, they eventually connected Quinter to the murder of Robert Almon in Bethel Acres.

Authorities say Almon was shot multiple times with a 12-gauge shotgun during an argument with Quinter.

"He was definitely there, he was definitely the shooter," Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said at the time.

Last month, jurors spent just three hours before finding Quinter guilty of Almon's death.

According to the Shawnee News Star, the jury recommended that Quinter be sentenced to life in prison.

On Wedneday, a judge agreed with the jury and sentenced Quinter to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.