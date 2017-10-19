Oklahoma man who turned himself in wearing wig and glasses speaks out over controversial mugshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. - A mugshot is getting a lot of attention, as well as some outrage.

The suspect was arrested for domestic violence and posed in a wig and glasses for his mugshot.

“This was the wig that was used,” Brandon Harmon, 34, said. “You gotta straighten it out and work with it.”

Harmon wore the wig and a pair of glasses into the Major County Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in for after he was charged with domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Court records state his three children were home at the time. He is accused of pushing and holding down his soon to be ex-wife.

The mugshot spread like wildfire on social media but not without concern.

“It simply was shenanigans on my part that if you look at social media, it was going to be an epic and savage 'Jailbirds' pic,” he said. “Jailbirds” is a local publication of mugshots.

“It wasn’t poking fun at anything. It’s just the fact of the matter if you’re going to be in a publication of 'Jailbirds,'" Harmon said. “It’s not about disguise. Look at the picture. It’s ridiculously funny.”

However, some didn’t take it that way.

“It was nothing to poke fun at domestic violence,” he said. “I’m apologetic in the fact that kids are involved in this. This isn’t a jab to anybody. So I am apologetic in that fashion.”

Harmon denies the domestic violence allegations.

News 4 reached out to the Major County Sheriff about the use of costumes while taking mugshots but have not heard back yet.