Semi-truck driver killed after fiery crash on I-35

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – A semi-truck driver was killed after a fiery crash on I-35 Wednesday.

Around 5:25 p.m., officials say 45-year-old Johnathan Compton, of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was driving his 2015 peterbilt semi in the southbound lanes of I-35 in Love County near mile marker 17 when he departed the roadway.

Officials say it is unclear what caused Compton to leave the roadway.

He then drove up an embankment and struck a bridge.

The semi then caught fire, according to KXII.

He was pinned inside the truck for approximately two hours before he was freed.

Unfortunately, he did not survive the crash.