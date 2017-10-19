Three people arrested after allegedly attempting to put skimming device on ATM machine in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Three suspects were arrested after allegedly attempting to put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Edmond.

Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 16th, police were called to the Midfirst Bank, in the 3200 block of S. Broadway in Edmond, in reference to someone placing some kind of device on the ATM machine.

When an officer arrived to the bank, he noted the three people inside a SUV parked by the ATM started moving around “frantically.”

As the officer approached the car, he said the people inside continued to move around.

He thought the suspects may be going for weapons, so the officer drew his gun and removed the occupants from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found numerous hand tools, parts of skimming devices, USB ports, reading devices, receipts, a cell phone, numerous printed and precut passport style photos for various people, and a wallet with IDs and ATM/credit/debit cards with various names.

When officers looked at the ATM the suspects had parked by, they noted they could “clearly see” what looked to be a skimming device mounted to the card slot.

Authorities said the suspects were well equipped to hit several ATMs in the metro area.

According to officials with the Edmond Police Department, the suspects had a list of other banks in other cities that they have either hit or were planning to hit.

Jesus Azuaje, 23, Ricardo Lucena, 25, and Edbel Beltran, 23, were arrested for conspiracy.

Officials say they are being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.