Thunder costing fans more time, money this season

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder is hosting its regular season home opener Thursday night.

And, the team is bringing back a tradition - all fans attending the game will get a free T-shirt.

Plenty of fans were already in the Thunder Shop, buying gear for Thursday.

But, they'll have to pay more for tickets this season.

A new law is tacking $1 on tickets under $50. Any price over that will cost $2.

Another thing fans will face is construction.

Team officials don't believe it will have an affect on folks coming to the game. The team recommends fans to download its free app, where you'll find best routes to take and parking.