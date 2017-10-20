× 4 Your Weekend: Craft show, Boo on Bell

Get into the Halloween spirit with Pollard Theatre’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch!

The show in Guthrie features punk rock music and stand-up comedy.

You can get your tickets on the Pollard Theatre website here.

Come and experience the annual Boo on Bell Festival in downtown Shawnee tonight and Saturday.

Dress up in your costume and trick-or-treat down Bell Avenue and enjoy family-friendly activities galore like a car show, carnival rides and hayrides.

And if you like to eat, there are hot dog eating contests and pumpkin pie eating contests.

Finally, head to the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha for the Fall Fling Craft Show.

You’ll see a wide variety of arts and craft vendors featuring everything from jewelry and clothes to kitchen gadgets and home decor items.

Admission is free!

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.