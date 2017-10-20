Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly attacked tow truck driver

NORMAN, Okla. – A 74-year-old man was hospitalized after the man whose vehicle he was towing, attacked him. Now, police are searching for the attacker.

Justin Largent is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators say it happened after the victim gave Largent a tow from Oklahoma City to a parking lot in Norman.

After officials arrived, the victim told police Largent waived him over to him.

That’s when according to court documents, “Largent struck him in the face with his fist.”

The victim said he hit back in self defense.

Then Largent allegedly “removed a metal pipe type object from their pocket and placed it inside the grip of his fist.”

“Something heavy to cause the fist to be heavier and cause more damage,” said Norman Police Capt. Ricky Jackson.

The affidavit states the victim “has multiple fractures to his face that will require surgery to repair.”

Capt. Jackson couldn’t provide a motive, but he said there’s likely no justification.

“I think the act probably superceded the motive unless the victim did something physically, threatened the guy with a weapon,” Jackson said.​

A warrant is out for Largent’s arrest.