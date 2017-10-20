Friday Night Heroes, Week 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a fall brake shortened slate of games, but the ones who played on Friday had a lot on the line. Owasso traveled to Norman North with the winner in the drivers seat to host a home playoff game. The loser would have to hit the road, likely, in the first round.

In 4A action, Heritage Hall traveled to Newcastle in a game billed the battle of the quarterbacks. Blake Adams of Heritage Hall, who's never lost a game as a starter, squared off with Texas commit Casey Thompson. Who would get the better of who?

And Bishop McGuinness played host to Northwest Classen looking to keep up their winning ways. For all the scores and highlights watch the video above.