Group of people come to woman's rescue after Oklahoma man allegedly started choking her

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha man was reportedly beaten by a group of people who allegedly witnessed him choking a woman.

On Oct. 14, around 1 a.m, police were called to a Chickasha home in the 1700 block of Minnesota Ave. in response to an assault.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, when officers arrived, Richard Barnett, who was bleeding from his nose, told police he had been jumped by 10 people.

Witnesses told police that Barnett was drunk and getting into fights with multiple people.

Eventually, witnesses said he grabbed a woman by her throat and began to choke her.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, five people in the house started hitting Barnett in an attempt to get him to release his grip around the woman’s throat.

Officers at the scene said the woman did in fact have a large red mark around her throat, consistent with a hand.

Barnett was arrested for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Read more on the Chickasha Express Star.