Growing Up Gundy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're the first family of football in the state. The Gundy's. Down the road at Boone Pickens Stadium Mike Gundy practices with his Oklahoma State Cowboys. But in that shadow is Gunnar Gundy. Mike’s son and Stillwater’s Quarterback. Both titles come with pressure, none of which, Gunnar feels.

Gunnar Gundy says, “I feel like it’s even more exciting to play with that last name than it is being nervous. People like to jaw at me and I like to jaw back a little bit. Proving I can play and not be in his shadow is more exciting for me than it is nervous.”

And it's not only his dad, his uncle, Cale Gundy also plays a part in Gunnar's development.

Gunnar says, “He always texts me after games and tells me good job. I talk to my uncle a lot and see how he’s doing up there. Because his son is actually coaching for OU now. He’s a GA so it’s actually good to watch them and keep in touch with them.”