Lexington police looking for missing 13-year-old

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Lexington Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say the boy is mentally challenged.

They describe him as short with a medium build, last seen wearing blue shorts and a short sleeve shirt. He has a “buzz/burr” type hair cut and is carrying a black blanket and a bag.

The boy lives in Tecumseh and was spending the night in Lexington with friends.

Officials say the boy became anxious and wanted to go home.

“While adults were trying to make contact with his family to make those arrangements, he left the house,” Lexington Police said in a post on their Facebook page.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday. Officials believe he may be heading to Tecumseh.

If you know anything, call police.