Local elementary school principal credited for saving student who fell in drainage creek

MOORE, Okla. — An elementary school principal is credited for saving a student who fell in a drainage creek during recess.

8-year-old Jameston's mother tells News 4 her son is on the autism spectrum, and is completely nonverbal.

On Monday, she said Jameston sprinted off of the Plaza Towers Elementary playground during recess, heading toward the field behind the school.

According to the parent, the recess teachers quickly radioed for help.

Patrick Chase, the school’s principal who was on lunch duty at the time, allegedly took off after Jameston right away.

He caught up just as Jameston fell in over his head into a drainage creek at the edge of the field.

His mom said Jameston can’t swim, and Mr. Chase jumped in right after him and pulled him to safety.

Jameston’s mom said he is doing well.