Metro woman claims she was stopped by police while riding bike, illegally searched

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman says she was stopped by police while riding her bicycle and illegally searched.

Kelsey Pierce says she was riding her bicycle to Tower Theatre Thursday morning. Pierce, who works at the theatre, says an officer pulled her over at N.W. 21st and Dewey.

She says the officer handcuffed her and put her in his police car before searching through her backpack.

Pierce says the officer then told her she matched the description of someone involved in “suspicious activity.”

She has hired an attorney.

News 4 reached out to police but haven’t heard back.