Miranda Lambert to perform at the Peake in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – “Livin’ Like Hippies”

That’s the name of Miranda Lambert’s tour with special guest Jon Pardi. And her tour will be making a stop in Oklahoma City!

The concert will take place at the Chesapeake Energy Arena March 9, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m.

“The new album, The Weight Of These Wings, is the Texas native’s sixth studio album and since its release in November 2016 the record has been certified PLATINUM by the RIAA, spawned two GRAMMY Award nominations for its lead single ‘Vice,’ been awarded the ACM Album of the Year, and most recently racked up FIVE nominations for Lambert at the upcoming CMA Awards including a coveted Album of the Year nod,” according to the Chesapeake’s website.

Several hit songs of Miranda’s include “The House That Built Me,” “Gunpowder and Lead” and “Little Red Wagon.”

Click here for more information.