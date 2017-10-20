Oklahoma woman hoping to find owners of 1930s photos she found in her attic 



TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa woman was surprised to find several letters, receipts and photos dating back to the 1930s in her attic.

Kandy Williamson was cleaning her attic when she found the photos.

“Faces. You don’t discount faces, and beautiful faces. Baby pictures. And oh, it just kept coming,” she said.

She’s now hoping someone will recognize the faces in the photos and would like to return them to the right families.

“It’s just heritage. You want to connect someone. It would make me feel so much better. I have questions about my heritage,” Williamson said.

Williamson said it wasn’t until 1999 that she connected with extended family members. That’s also when she saw a photo of her father, who she did not know, for the first time.

She told KJRH she is now hoping others can experience the joy of learning about their family.

If you recognize any of the photos, contact news@kjrh.com.