One-year-old found wandering down busy metro street alone with dirty diaper, no shoes

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A one-year-old was found walking alone down a busy metro street.

"A woman who found a child, about a one-year-old child, walking across I-35 service road," said Officer Megan Morgan.

It was rush hour Thursday around 4:30 along I-35 near S.E. 44th Street.

"The child was wearing a shirt and a diaper with no shoes on," Morgan said.

A police report shows the one-year-old was dirty and roaming the streets with a dirty diaper. He also appeared to be walking with a limp.

Police said luckily for the child, someone stopped and helped.

"The woman became concerned when she realized there was no adults around the child and he was crossing the road, getting dangerously near the highway," said Morgan.

Paramedics were called to check on the boy who found him to be OK.

An investigation revealed that the toddler walked away from the Courtesy Inn Motel right down the street from where he was found.

Inside a room, police discovered the boy's caretaker, Lance Wells.

"They actually found narcotics in the room as well," Morgan said.

This is not Wells' first run-in with the law.

In 2012, he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

On October 6 of this year, Wells was charged with being in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

And now, he faces new charges.

"For child endangerment, possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor and also drug paraphernalia violation," Morgan said.

Police tell us that the baby is safe and is in the care of a family member.