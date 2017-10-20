× Renovation at Mercy’s emergency department waiting area to begin

OKLAHOMA CITY – Renovation work for Mercy’s emergency department waiting area will begin October 23.

During renovation, the existing emergency department patient drop-off entrance will be closed and the waiting area space will be reduced.

Mercy will provide complimentary valet parking for emergency department patients in front of the co-worker entrance. Additional directional signage will be installed to assist with wayfinding.

“Patients who come to our emergency department often have a heightened sense of anxiety and fear,” said John Lampert, Mercy vice president of operations. “In order to help create a sense of comfort, we are installing new flooring, paint and furniture, plus elements of nature and expressions of Mercy’s faith throughout the space.”

Renovations are expected to be complete in early December.