Settlement reached between two Oklahoma oil and gas companies and Prague resident injured in 2011 earthquake

PRAGUE, Okla. -- A settlement has been reached between two Oklahoma oil and gas companies and a Prague resident injured during a strong earthquake in 2011.

Scott Poynter, an Arkansas-based attorney for Sandra Ladra, confirms a settlement between Landra and New Dominion, LLC has been reached after three years of legal battles.

Ladra filed the lawsuit against Tulsa-based New Dominion, LLC and Spess Oil Co. in 2014, after she claimed she was hurt from the November 2011 earthquake.

According to Poynter, who has alleged in the past earthquakes were caused by wastewater disposal wells, Spess Oil settled in July. New Dominion, LLC settled this month; however, details of the settlements remain confidential.

News 4 reached to New Dominion, LLC for a statement in light of the settlement. A spokesperson told us they comment had no comment.