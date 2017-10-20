Warm, humid, windy Friday; Severe weather likely Saturday

SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY TOMORROW, STAY WEATHER AWARE STARTING LATE AFTERNOON.

Today will be warm, humid and windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s under cloudy skies.

Isolated showers are possible, mainly for western Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warm, breezy and humid under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the upper 70s. Storms will fire in northwestern Oklahoma around 4 and increase in coverage as the front pushes southeast.

A line of storms will move into central Oklahoma around 6 to 9 PM.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

An isolated tornado is possible, especially for storms at the end of the line in southern Oklahoma.

The line of storms will move into southeastern Oklahoma around 10 PM and move out of the state completely early Sunday.

Cool and dry air will move in behind the front and highs will only reach the 60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

A reinforcing cold shot of air will move in late Monday, dropping highs back to the mid 60s for Tuesday.

A powerful cold front may bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far for the next weekend. Stay tuned!