Woman arrested after allegedly charging thousands to boyfriend’s credit card

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Norman woman was arrested after allegedly racking up thousands of dollars in charges to her boyfriend’s credit card.

Crystal Kay Aldridge, 38, is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Aldridge — who has at least 14 aliases — after her boyfriend began noticing unauthorized charges on his credit card.

The man came to authorities in May 2017 after having to close two of his bank accounts and three credit cards because of upwards of $20,000 in charges.

The credit cards were used for Amazon purchases, metro-area hotel stays and a cabin rental in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Authorities also believe Aldridge forged or counterfeited several check’s from the man’s business.

The man told investigators he had been dating a woman by the name of Crystal Tims — an alias of Aldridge — for about a year.

“We were able to track her, based on some of her credit card usage, and were able to get a warrant out for her arrest,” said Mark Opgrande, an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Offices spokesperson.

According to court documents, the arrest warrant was issued last month, at which point Aldridge contacted the victim, saying she was currently in the Houston, Texas area aiding in the relief effort from Hurricane Harvey.

Aldridge allegedly sent the victim photos of the destruction, and posted similar photos to social media.

A second arrest warrant was filed and Aldridge was tracked to an Ardmore hotel where she was arrested on conspiracy charges. A man found in the hotel room — her actual boyfriend according to the arrest warrant affidavit — was arrested on a methamphetamine trafficking charge.

“We were able to take a look at those pictures (of Texas) and find out that the data did not come from a cell phone, it came from Google,” said Opgrande.

In 2007, Aldridge — who went by Crystal Dover at the time — was sentenced to a seven year prison sentence on an uttering charge out of Oklahoma County. Online records show she was released in 2012.

Aldridge has not been formally charged in this case.

“We also believe there’s more victims out there, there might even be more suspects,” Opgrande said.