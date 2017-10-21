4 Seniors: “Silver Sneakers” celebrates 25 years

OKLAHOMA CITY – 25 years ago a program called “Silver Sneakers” was launched.

It was designed specifically for older Americans, inspiring a generation to defy the odds and shatter stereotypes through physical fitness.

That program is now in 14,000 fitness locations nationwide!

And on October 23, Oklahoma City has been chosen as one of eight cities to highlight and celebrate “Silver Sneakers.”

The Silver Sneakers 25th anniversary celebration and exercise class will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the YMCA Healthy Living Center.

It is located at 5520 N. Independence Avenue.

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can attend for free.

Tracy Martens with Tivity Health and YMCA Fitness Instructor Tammie Burlison stopped by to tell us more about it.