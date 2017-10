ADA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Ada Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the body of 51-year-old Joey Tomberlin was found.

Kids who were in the area of the 800 block of W. 14th discovered Tomberlin’s body.

Officials say the body was decomposed and looked like it had been there for several weeks.

Right now, authorities say there are no signs of foul play.